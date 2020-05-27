Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor expects to hold on to full-year dividend

The group says Covid-19 has added more pressure on consumers already hit by load-shedding and low economic growth

27 May 2020 - 09:27 karl gernetzky
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Pepkor is unlikely to pay a full-year dividend as it battles Covid-19 fallout, says the group, which includes Pep, Ackermans, Incredible Connection and Timbercity. It had declared a dividend amounting to R721m in its year to end-September 2019.

On Wednesday Pepkor said SA consumers have already been under pressure from load-shedding, high unemployment, and weak economic growth before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Headline earnings per share (Heps) decreased by 13.6% to 44.3c per share in its six months to end-March, with the group reporting that debtor’s costs have jumped to R868m from R273m previously, partially due to increased bad debts.

Group performance was further affected by the national lockdown implemented towards the end of March by an estimated R476m in lost revenue and operating profit of about R150m, the group said.

Group revenue rose 6.5% to R37.5bn. PEP outperformed the market with its focus on discount clothing, which bodes well in a market where consumers are under pressure.

Pepkor said on Wednesday it expects the effect of Covid-19 on SA’s economy and the retail sector to be severe, but is eyeing increased market share.

“Pepkor is confident that it is well-positioned to gain market share in the post-Covid-19 ‘new economy’ with its defensive discount and value positioning being more resilient through its focus on babies’ and children’s clothing and large contribution of basic and replenishment products,” the group said.

However, Pepkor said it has opted to be “prudent” regarding its cash position, and does not expect to declare a full-year dividend.

The group did not declare an interim dividend to end-March 2020, but had not paid one in the previous half-year either.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Pepkor unit sued for selling unemployment insurance to pensioners

National credit regulator takes JDG Trading to court for selling unemployment and disability insurance to pensioners on welfare
Companies
4 weeks ago

Pepkor says coronavirus will likely lead to stock shortages

The group expects supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus during its six months to end-September
Companies
2 months ago

Pepkor receives low-risk credit rating from Moody’s

Retailer aims to diversify funding and reduce financing costs
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands likely to breach debt commitments ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
CEF and Sasol deny talks over petrol stations
Companies / Energy
4.
IDC asks court to put Kalagadi Manganese into ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Stephen Koseff calls for JSE rule change to allow ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor says coronavirus will likely lead to stock shortages

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor receives low-risk credit rating from Moody’s

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.