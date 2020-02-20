Shares surge after Truworths reports improved margins
Shares in the retailer are at a one-month high on improved margins in SA and progress in turning around its UK business
20 February 2020 - 08:52
UPDATED 20 February 2020 - 12:33
Shares in retailer Truworths rose as much as 11.5% on Thursday to reach a one-month high, after the group reported improved margins in its core SA market as well as progress in turning around its embattled UK business.
The group said on Thursday that it is focusing heavily on its digital visibility, seeking to improve its e-commerce presence, something particularly important in the European market.
