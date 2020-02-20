Companies / Retail & Consumer Shares surge after Truworths reports improved margins Shares in the retailer are at a one-month high on improved margins in SA and progress in turning around its UK business BL PREMIUM

Shares in retailer Truworths rose as much as 11.5% on Thursday to reach a one-month high, after the group reported improved margins in its core SA market as well as progress in turning around its embattled UK business.

The group said on Thursday that it is focusing heavily on its digital visibility, seeking to improve its e-commerce presence, something particularly important in the European market.