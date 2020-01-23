News Leader
WATCH: What retailers will have to deal with in 2020
Sa’ad Chothia from Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about the retail sector
23 January 2020 - 10:49
SA retailers Truworths, TFG and Mr Price may have recorded positive sales growth over the holiday season, but the retail sector is under pressure as consumers tighten their purse strings and focus on their needs, rather than their wants .
Sa’ad Chothia from Nedbank CIB joined Business Day TV to discuss the sector.
Or listen to the full audio: