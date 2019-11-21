Mr Price share price bounces back after transparency on what went wrong

Mr Price lost big on its bet on fashion and had to slash prices to get rid of excess stock.

The retailer moved away from its successful strategy of selling basic everyday “core” clothing items and put a greater percentage of money and store space into higher-priced fashion items that did not sell.

Clothing sales were down 1.3% year on year to R5.8bn, and after-tax profit fell 10.2% to R1.1bn, the company said.

But Mr Price Sport grew revenue 12.2% to R775m and Miladys did well with 8.1% growth in sales up to R764m.

Excluding Mr Price’s clothing division, overall revenue and retail sales grew 7.3% and 6.1% respectively.

Despite the results, the share price shot up 11.25% to R183.51, its best level since July 25, after CEO Mark Blair’s detailed explanation of what went wrong.

In a presentation, Blair explained that in 2018 Mr Price had 15% more items than the winter before and this led to too many different types of clothes but not enough of the best sellers. So many small quantities of varied items also made shops appeared cluttered, he said.

Mr Price also did not have enough entry level priced stock and he said competitors offered better value in a tough market.

Old Mutual Fund analyst Meryl Pick said investors were pleased with “the fact Mr Price could pinpoint and explain very well what went wrong. At least that gives people confidence from here.”

She said: “It was quite a detailed response and I appreciate they know what went wrong. Under the new CEO, “Mr Price was getting better at communicating with investors”.