TOUGH LOCAL ENVIRONMENT Woolworths trails apparel rivals after fashion bungles, higher prices All eyes will be on Levi executive Roy Bagattini to turn around the group's Australian operations

Poor fashion choices, higher clothing prices and a weakened consumer have hit Woolworths hard in SA with the country’s second-largest general retailer by market capitalisation trailing its apparel rivals as it struggles to make up for a costly foray in Australia.

Sales in SA clothing and beauty products only grew 0.9% in the 26 weeks to end-December, including the busy festive season, compared with the same period in 2018.