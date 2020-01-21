Companies a wee dram CHRIS GILMOUR: Is SA at the bottom of the retail dive? Stats SA numbers for November, which incorporated the ‘Black Friday’ period, were uninspiring at a 2.6% increase BL PREMIUM

I’m exceptionally concerned about the SA economy, and specifically the retail sector. Over just a few recent days, Edcon announced closure of its Rosebank emporium; Massmart indicated the shutdown of Dion Wired and some Masscash outlets; and Stat SA numbers for November, which incorporated the “Black Friday” period, were uninspiring at a 2.6% increase

Consumer spending is suffering immensely, and the outlook is dismal as the SA economy battles rolling power cuts. Sharing my fears is Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst, who takes a whip around recent events in the sector and does not find much to celebrate.