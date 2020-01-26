No pep in consumers’ step as Pepkor takes a knock

The news of the muted sales of electronic goods comes soon after the announcement by Massmart that it has begun consulting unions on closing all 23 of its Dion Wired stores.

In SA, online sales make up only a small part of retail income, but shopping mall electronics stores have struggled under withering consumer demand and competition from online retailers such as Takealot, which is owned by Naspers.

Takealot has a large range of televisions, laptops and other electronics, and offers varied delivery and pick-up options.

Sell online

Tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck said: “In an era where every potential customer is walking into a store with a smartphone in hand, price comparisons are a standard part of buying electronics. When there is a large disparity and not too much inconvenience in getting the low-cost option, the more expensive option will always lose.”

It can be cheaper for retailers to sell online as warehouse storage and IT systems can cost less than rent in high-end shopping malls.

Pep Africa, which includes stores in Angola, Nigeria and Zambia, had a 6.4% decrease in like-for-like sales in the final quarter of 2019, but with currency depreciation taken into account, there was a 12.7% decline in income measured in rand terms. The weakening African performance is mirrored by other SA companies struggling in Africa due to hyperinflation and wild currency swings.

Shoprite’s Africa division reported a 3.1% decline in rand value sales in the last six months of 2019, noting that the Angolan kwanza had weakened 40.6% against the dollar compared with the end of 2018. The Zambian kwacha fell 20.8% and the Nigerian naira 18.2% in the corresponding period.

Clothing inflation

The clothing front brought some good news for Pepkor, with a 6.4% increase in Pep and Ackermans revenue and same-store income growth of 3.2% compared with the end of 2018.

The increase came even as clothing inflation in the company hit 9.1%, much higher than Truworths’s 1.1% for the six months of 2019, while Mr Price recorded no inflation across its home and clothing brands in the last quarter of 2019.