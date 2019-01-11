German steel supplier puts the kibosh on Steinhoff’s salvage operation

Steinhoff International’s salvage attempt has been stymied by German steel supplier Lech-Stahlwerke (LSW).

In a statement released on Thursday, Steinhoff described LSW as “a company claiming to be a creditor” that is challenging its proposed business rescue plan.

Steinhoff said that under the terms of the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) it proposed on December 14 2018, it cannot proceed with this plan until LSW’s challenge has been resolved.

“The company continues to work towards the implementation of the financial restructuring of the group and management continues to support and focus on the ongoing operations,” Steinhoff said.

When announcing the voluntary arrangement in December, Steinhoff’s commercial director and CEO designate Louis du Preez said: “The agreements reached today with creditors of the group’s key finance companies are key to bringing in a new period of financial stability for the group and enabling management to focus on maximising the potential of the group’s various businesses.

“On behalf of the management board I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone concerned for the tremendous efforts involved in reaching this critical milestone in the restructuring of the group’s financial indebtedness.”

Thursday’s statement gave no reasons behind LSW’s challenge, only saying it is “currently examining the detail of the application and will provide further updates as appropriate”.