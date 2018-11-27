LISTING REQUIREMENTS
Pepkor’s R5m fine sets a new JSE record
Any hope that retail group Pepkor had of shaking off the Steinhoff contagion were dashed on Monday when the JSE said it had levied its largest fine to date on the group for breaching a number of requirements when it listed out of Steinhoff in September 2017.
The company, listed as Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), changed its name back to Pepkor in August in the hope of distancing itself from its scandal-plagued holding company.
Steinhoff is under investigation in SA, Germany and the Netherlands after accounting scandals came to light in December 2017, wiping about R200bn off its market value and prompting numerous shareholder lawsuits.
On Monday, Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens said the prelisting statement had not been drawn up by just Star’s management.
"A few parties, including the auditors, had oversight."
News of the R5m fine, of which R1m is suspended for
two years, overshadowed the release of what analysts described as a pedestrian set of results for the 12 months to September 30. Sales were up 10.9% and operating profit, excluding the R511m one-off cost of rescuing top management from a controversial incentive scheme, advanced 10.7% to R6.4bn. Including that cost, the growth in profit dropped to 1.9%.
Lourens described the results as "good, under the circumstances". The group had faced many distractions over the year and hoped all the Steinhoff-related problems were now out of the system.
"The best assurance I can give you is a deeply scrutinised set of audited results."
Sasfin analyst Alec Abraham said retailers Pep and Ackermans reported strong sales and profit growth, but other performances were weak. The building materials division was hit by a weak economy, while Spar’s building division and CashBuild had done reasonably well.
Lourens said continuing operations at the furniture and appliance business were now profitable and an operating loss of R137m was mainly due to the performance and closure of the Poco brand.
The German-based Poco furniture chain was at the centre of Steinhoff’s battles with former partner Andres Seifert and the German authorities.
The record-setting JSE fine was for the nondisclosure of details of guarantees for R15bn of loans owed by Steinhoff and for guaranteeing R440m of loans provided to Pepkor management. Pepkor was also pulled up for failing to prepare its 2017 results in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.
"The company has fully co-operated with the JSE during its investigation and provided the JSE with sufficient assurance that steps have been taken to address these breaches," the
JSE said.