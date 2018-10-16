Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

FINANCIAL WOES

Steinhoff asks creditors for another extension

The group needs an extra month to finalise the details of an agreement that would freeze debt repayments for three years

16 October 2018 - 05:05 Ann Crotty
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Steinhoff International Holdings has asked its creditors to give it another 30 days to finalise the details of an agreement that would freeze debt repayments for three years and give management time to restructure the embattled group.

The terms of the so-called lock-up agreement were due to be finalised on October 20 but on Monday the embattled group said it had asked creditors to agree to an extension to November 20. “We have continued to receive significant support from creditors under the lock-up agreement and we remain in positive discussions with them,” said acting CEO Danie van der Merwe in a statement on Monday.

The agreement, which covers an estimated€9.4bn of debt, relates only to debt raised by Steinhoff Finance Holding, Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG), Stripes US Holdings Incorporated (SUSHI) and Steinhoff International Holdings. The SA operations, primarily Pepkor (formerly Steinhoff Africa Retail) and KAP, are not involved.

Devin Shutte, head of investments at Robert Group, said the request was not too surprising given the need to get everyone on board in a detailed negotiation process.

“Steinhoff doesn’t have any choice, they are heading down a very difficult road and will be keen to ensure there are no attempted asset grabs or liquidations,” said Shutte.

Van der Merwe said significant progress had been made in stabilising the group’s financial position, which was sent into a tailspin in December 2017 when the board informed investors of unspecified accounting irregularities. The sale of the operating companies of Austrian-based Kika-Leiner had been completed and finalisation of the sale of its properties was imminent. Hemisphere International Properties’ debt had been restructured and a new three-year loan facility of about €775m  secured. Steinhoff’s Asia-Pacific operations had been refinanced to October 2020.

In the US, Mattress Firm’s restructuring involved partial voluntary bankruptcy proceedings and the sale of a 49.9% stake for $525m, which will be used to support the restructuring.

Van der Merwe said negotiations about the new agreements were well advanced. “The one-month extension will give us the necessary time to complete that process ahead of any necessary restructuring processes being launched,” he said.

The original agreement released in July allows for a maximum of three extensions to no later than January 15 2019.

crottya@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff reassures investors it has made ‘substantial progress’ with creditors

The struggling furniture retailer says it has achieved some important milestones necessary to stabilise the group
Companies
17 hours ago

Markus Jooste warned friends of impending Steinhoff crash

Former CEO sent text messages advising friends to sell shares in the company in the days leading up to the revelations of accounting irregularities
Companies
5 days ago

Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with the JSE

The local bourse has reopened a 2016 investigation that resulted in it receiving a public censure at the time
Companies
6 days ago

Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy and shuts stores

The company expects to complete its restructuring in 45 to 60 days and to get court approval to close as many as 700 stores before year’s end
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Harmony’s 11-year investigation not a good sign ...
Companies
5.
Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Steinhoff reassures investors it has made ‘substantial progress’ with creditors
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor executives to go after Christo Wiese for Steinhoff damages
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Markus Jooste warned friends of impending Steinhoff crash
Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA investors join Dutch litigation against Steinhoff
Companies

Relief for Steinhoff as Asian unit refinances debt
Companies / Industrials

Steinhoff reassures lenders its forensic probe will be ready by end-December
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.