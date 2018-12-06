Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff marks anniversary of delayed results with another delay

‘We sincerely regret this revision to the reporting timeline,’ said chair Heather Sonn on the anniversary of when 2017 financial results were originally scheduled to appear

06 December 2018 - 08:30 Robert Laing
Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ DWAYNE SENIOR
Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ DWAYNE SENIOR

Steinhoff International marked the anniversary of when its 2017 financial year results were originally scheduled to be released by announcing a further delay until April.

“Unfortunately, despite significant efforts being exerted by all parties, it is now clear that the timeline for completing the group consolidated financial reporting and audit process has shifted and it will not be possible for all the work required to be finalised within the original timeframe,” Steinhoff said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“The company now estimates that it will publish its group audited financial statements for 2017 and 2018 by the middle of April 2019. The 2017 and 2018 financial statements for Steinhoff Investment Holdings will be released shortly thereafter.”

The drama which decimated Steinhoff’s share price started on December 4 2017 when it issued a statement saying its results “will be released albeit in unaudited form on schedule on December 6 2017.”

The reason why it could not release audited results were clarified two days later when instead of releasing the results, it informed investors Markus Jooste had resigned with immediate effect as CEO and it had appointed auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate accounting irregularities.

The announcement on December 6 2017 sent Steinhoff’s share price crashing 61%, and it lost a further 43% the next day.

“We sincerely regret this revision to the reporting timeline. While substantial progress has been made, the volume and complexity of the work required, including the interactions between the various parties, has been significantly greater than initially anticipated and more time is needed for all parties involved to complete the outstanding tasks,” chair Heather Sonn said in Thursday morning’s statement.

“I would like to assure all stakeholders that we continue to approach these projects with maximum effort and commitment as we seek to bring them to conclusion.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

State pension fund may expand foreign portfolio

GEPF’s principal executive officer says diversifying ‘one of the most patriotic things we can do’
National
5 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: Making sense of Star’s R45m listing bill

What to make of Star’s R45m listing bill in the context of its R5m fine?
Opinion
5 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Curbing the big short

SA’s authorities are proposing new rules to introduce greater transparency into the short-selling market. It’s a welcome move
Opinion
5 hours ago

Pepkor fine: we'll take it on the chin, asserts CEO

Lourens says company needs to move on from Steinhoff scandal
Business
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Investor Coast2Coast’s forced sales reach 3% of ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Balwin launches rental business as fewer South ...
Companies / Property
4.
Eskom wants R100bn debt relief from state to keep ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Can Group Five bounce back from Ghana setback?
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

State pension fund may expand foreign portfolio after Steinhoff scandals
National

KATHARINE CHILD: Steinhoff's destructive cocktail of corporate greed, arrogance ...
Business

Steinhoff asks creditors for another extension
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.