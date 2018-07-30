Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur’s sales inch up, thanks to recent acquisitions

30 July 2018 - 12:36 Karl Gernetzky
RocoMamas. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
RocoMamas. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

Spur Corporation’s total franchised sales grew 1.3% to R7.1bn in the year to end-June.

Sales at its flagship Spur Steak Ranches fell 2.8%, although recent acquisitions generated strong growth.

The overall performance was lifted by the exclusion of its struggling Captain DoRegos franchise, which was sold in March for R5m.

Total restaurant sales during the period grew 24.4% at The Hussar Grill and 31.5% at RocoMama’s, benefiting from new outlets and growth at existing businesses, the group said in a sales update.

Spur has been pursuing a diversification strategy, acquiring burger franchise RocoMamas in 2015 and steakhouse The Hussar Grill in 2014.

The group’s pizza and pasta segment — which consists of Panarottis and Casa Bella — was hit by fierce competition, Spur said, with total sales growing 4.2% during the period.

In SA, 44 new restaurants were opened and 18 closed during the financial year, while 11 restaurants were opened and nine closed internationally.

International sales grew 2.7% on a constant exchange basis, and fell 0.7% in rand terms.

Spur said on Monday it expected tough trading conditions to persist, pending a sustained pick-up in economic activity and consumer confidence in SA.

"Following a decline of 6% and 0.1% in local restaurant sales across the group in the first and second quarters of the financial year (relative to the prior year), we reported growth of 1.4% for the third quarter and 12.2% for the fourth quarter," said group CEO Pierre van Tonder.

Results for the year to end-September are expected to be released on September 6.

The group’s share price rose as much as 2.5% on Monday morning. At 12pm, it was unchanged at R25.50, having lost 7.27% so far in 2018.

