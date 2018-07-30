Spur’s sales inch up, thanks to recent acquisitions

The group’s pizza and pasta segment — which consists of Panarottis and Casa Bella — was hit by fierce competition, Spur said, with total sales growing 4.2% during the period.

In SA, 44 new restaurants were opened and 18 closed during the financial year, while 11 restaurants were opened and nine closed internationally.

International sales grew 2.7% on a constant exchange basis, and fell 0.7% in rand terms.

Spur said on Monday it expected tough trading conditions to persist, pending a sustained pick-up in economic activity and consumer confidence in SA.

"Following a decline of 6% and 0.1% in local restaurant sales across the group in the first and second quarters of the financial year (relative to the prior year), we reported growth of 1.4% for the third quarter and 12.2% for the fourth quarter," said group CEO Pierre van Tonder.

Results for the year to end-September are expected to be released on September 6.

The group’s share price rose as much as 2.5% on Monday morning. At 12pm, it was unchanged at R25.50, having lost 7.27% so far in 2018.