McDonald’s sales up due to international market strength

Bengaluru — McDonald’s topped global same-restaurant sales estimates for the second quarter on Thursday, with strength in international markets helping offset weakness in the US.

Shares of the Dow component slipped 0.2% in pre-market trading at $158.50 after it missed estimates for sales at its established US restaurants.

Restaurant chains in the US have been fighting for a bigger share of a slow-growing restaurant marketplace by offering dollar menus, discounts on beverages, and limited-time menu items, as well as freshly prepared meals to diners.

McDonald’s quarterly sales at its US restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 2.6%, missing the average analyst estimate of 2.96% rise. In contrast to its slowing US business, same-store sales for the company’s international lead markets — comprising Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK — rose 4.9%, trouncing analysts’ expectation of a 3.94% gain.

This helped McDonald’s worldwide sales at stores open at least 13 months to rise 4% and top the average analyst estimate of 3.60%, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net income rose to about $1.50bn, or $1.90 a share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from about $1.40bn, or $1.70 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.99 a share, beating the estimate of $1.92. Revenue fell 12% to $5.35bn, but edged past expectations of $5.32bn.

The burger giant’s stock is down 8% since the start of the year, under-performing the S&P 500 Restaurants sub-index. In the same period last year, McDonald’s stock had risen more than 30%.

Reuters