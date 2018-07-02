Auditors question going-concern status of embattled Gold Brands

Struggling fast food chain Gold Brands Investments has had a rough time in the year to end-February, with its total liabilities exceeding assets by R8m, prompting the auditors to flag uncertainty about the group’s going-concern status.

Auditing firm Nexia SAB&T also noted that Gold Brands did not pay valued-added tax (VAT) and employees tax to the South African Revenue Services (SARS), as required

The developments came as the owner of ChesaNyama recorded a loss of R16m, although this represented a significant improvement on the R48.5m loss in the year-earlier period.

The arrival of new brands has increased competition in the local fast food market, resulting in some companies diversifying their operations and entering offshore markets.

Gold Brands’ revenue plummeted 72% to R40.2m, as the group shook up its portfolio, which included some store closures and relocations.

Other franchise food chains in the Gold Brands stable include 1+1 Pizza, Opa!Pitaland, Chicken Wild Wings and Blacksteer.

"Following the losses experienced from store closures due to lease expiries, management has and is continuously re-evaluating the potential of the demographics of existing stores," the company said in a statement.

"The group has continued to implement more stringent processes and selection requirements for its locations and business partners.

Gold Brands shares were little changed at 52c in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R59m.