Spur adds Nikos Coalgrill Greek to its menu

JSE-listed restaurant franchiser Spur is acquiring 51% of recently started chain Nikos Coalgrill Greek for a yet to be decided amount.

This will be the eighth restaurant brand in Spur’s portfolio. Besides its flagship chain — which it counts as two brands, Spur Steak Ranches and Spur Grill And Go — the group owns Panarottis Pizza Pasta, John Dory’s, The Hussar Grill, RocoMamas, and Casa Bella.

Spur is acquiring a controlling stake from founding family members Peter, Nicolette and Nicholas Triandafillou and Pano Economou.

The first Nikos Coalgrill Greek was opened in Durban North in March 2017, and it has expanded to six restaurants with branches in Sandton, Randpark Ridge, Ballito, Fourways and Pretoria East, Spur said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"We believe the Nikos Coalgrill Greek brand has the potential to expand to around 50 restaurants nationally over the next few years," Spurt CEO Pierre van Tonder said in a media release issued on Thursday morning.

"As a multibrand restaurant franchisor we are experienced in acquiring and expanding niche restaurant concepts. Our most recent acquisition, RocoMamas, has grown from five outlets when we bought the business in 2015 to a national footprint of 64 restaurants with a further six outside SA."

The purchase consideration will be calculated based on a five-times earnings multiple after year three. Spur will have an option to acquire an additional 19% shareholding after three years.