Star may have to drop Remgro from list of potential new investors

04 June 2018 - 14:55 Janice Kew and Loni Prinsloo
Johann Rupert. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) may have to eliminate billionaire Johann Rupert’s Remgro from a list of potential new investors as it seeks to distance the retailer from its scandal-hit parent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Star asked Stellenbosch-based Remgro for a meeting about whether it would be interested in taking a stake, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private.

Remgro was unlikely to proceed, they said.

Remgro’s investments include hospital company Mediclinic International, and wine and spirits producer Distell Group.

Management of Star engages with many investors and the nature of the discussions do not require a stock-exchange statement, a spokeswoman said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Remgro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Star said it would revert to the name Pepkor Holdings to separate itself from Steinhoff International Holdings, which in December reported accounting wrongdoing that wiped more than 95% off its market value.

Steinhoff bought Pepkor for $5.7bn in 2015 before spinning off most of it as Star three years later. It holds a 71% stake in the Cape Town-based clothing retailer.

The meeting between Star and Remgro was reported by Business Day earlier.

Bloomberg

