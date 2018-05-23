Companies / Financial Services

Reinet feels full force of BAT's troubles

23 May 2018
Investment group Reinet said on Wednesday that its net asset value dropped 14.6% to €5.1bn in the year to end-March, as the value of its investment in British American Tobacco (BAT) took a knock.

BAT remains the single largest investment vehicle for Reinet, making 62.4% of its net asset value, although lower than the 70.8% a year ago.

In monetary terms, the value of Reinet’s investment in BAT fell by €1bn as the tobacco company’s share price fell on the London Stock Exchange, where it has a primary listing.

BAT’s share price dropped from £53 to £41.31 in the review period, hobbled by several factors, including the concern that regulators may insist that nicotine in cigarettes be cut to nonaddictive levels.

However, Reinet said that it continued to take comfort from the underlying financial results, dividend and future prospects of BAT, including the investment in Reynolds American, lower US tax rates and an increased focus on next-generation products.

The value of Reinet’s investment in Pension Insurance Corporation rose to €1.30bn from €1.17bn. Pension Insurance Corporation constituted 25% of Reinet asset value in the review period, up from 19.6%.

The market viewed the results in the favourite light, with Reinet’s share price gaining 1% to R235.23 on the JSE in early trade.

