EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Petrol-thirsty bakkies still SA’s best-selling vehicles
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Despite the government-set retail price of petrol jumping 82c/l to a record R15.79/l for 95 octane in Gauteng on Wednesday, gas-guzzling bakkies remain SA’s hottest selling vehicles.
KPMG intends to close “certain regional offices”, keeping four hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
"Those laughing off reports of a new political party — or perhaps two — assembling around Jacob Zuma should think carefully before underestimating the propensity of the former president to cause chaos," writes Ranjeni Munusamy.
Justice Malala disagrees: "The new Zuma party will huff and puff for a short while, and will die soon enough. As it should."
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Ahead of its reversion back to Pepkor, Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) is reported to have started talks with Richemont chairman Johann Rupert, who is no fan of Pepkor founder Christo Wiese.
Instead of encouraging the government’s pension fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation, to be a leader in transparency, the Treasury is advocating that it continue to operate against all international rules of best practice.
Let’s stop blaming alcohol. #BathabileDlamini #SABC pic.twitter.com/DybG8Gn2CY— Zee (@dose_of_zee) June 2, 2018
