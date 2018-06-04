Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Petrol-thirsty bakkies still SA’s best-selling vehicles

04 June 2018 - 12:21 Robert Laing
The Isuzu KB. Picture: QUICKPIC
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Despite the government-set retail price of petrol jumping 82c/l to a record R15.79/l for 95 octane in Gauteng on Wednesday, gas-guzzling bakkies remain SA’s hottest selling vehicles.

For the same amount of electricity it produced in 2006 Eskom now charges five times more.

KPMG intends to close “certain regional offices”, keeping four hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

"Those laughing off reports of a new political party — or perhaps two — assembling around Jacob Zuma should think carefully before underestimating the propensity of the former president to cause chaos," writes Ranjeni Munusamy.

Justice Malala disagrees: "The new Zuma party will huff and puff for a short while, and will die soon enough. As it should."

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Ahead of its reversion back to Pepkor, Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) is reported to have started talks with Richemont chairman Johann Rupert, who is no fan of Pepkor founder Christo Wiese.

Instead of encouraging the government’s pension fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation, to be a leader in transparency, the Treasury is advocating that it continue to operate against all international rules of best practice.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

