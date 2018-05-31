Richemont edges into the digital age

Richemont CFO Burkhart Grund conceded that the 15% annual dividend increase had been floating around for a long time.

"I personally haven’t found when it started, but we can definitely have another look at that."

He argued that a 6% growth in dividend in today’s environment was still "an honest proposal".

The market’s verdict was to beat down Richemont’s share price after the release of the results.

Grund reflected: "Okay, there is a share price reaction. Fine, but I think once again you need to look at the shareholder return over the long term, so that’s our view on that."

At this juncture Richemont’s balance sheet is well-reinforced thanks to reassuring operational cash flows. In the year to end-March cash flow generated from operations improved by a hefty 44% to €2.7bn.

The €827m increase was driven by a higher operating profit and favourable working capital movements (working capital inflows came in at €234m against a €29m outflow in the previous financial year).

Capital expenditure for the year was €487m — representing 4.4%. This is on the low side against Richemont’s average ratio of capex to sales of between 5% and 7%.

There was a slew of new store openings including Van Cleef & Arpels and Chloé stores in Ginza, a Cartier store in Cannes and a Dunhill store in Dubai. Montblanc rolled out a new retail format with 41 additional locations in the financial year, while underperforming Dunhill kicked off its revamped retail concept in London.

At the end of the financial year, Richemont’s net cash position was close to €5.3bn — around €520m down on last year after the strategic investment in travel retailer Dufry as well as substantial investment in properties.

One noticeable change in the Richemont balance sheet is that shareholders’ equity now represents 57% of total equity and liabilities — a marked shift from 77% in 2017 after a €4bn bond issue was undertaken in March this year.

Richemont said the bond issue represented an opportunity to secure long-term financing in a low-interest-rate environment. The issue came in the nick of time, with Richemont currently finishing off an offer to buy out the shares it did not already own in high-end fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP).