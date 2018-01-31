Steinhoff has a going concern prognosis for the next 12 months, director says
Steinhoff has the support of its lenders in dealing with the liquidity constraints that have affected its international operations, the group’s commercial director Louis du Preez said in Parliament on Wednesday.
Several meetings have been held with lenders to discuss the liquidity constraints facing the company.
Du Preez addressed three parliamentary committees — finance, public accounts and public service and administration — which held a joint hearing on the Steinhoff saga.
Immediately after the revelations of the accounting irregularities in the group, the operating businesses’ access to their banking facilities was severely constrained and credit insurers withdrew their lines of support.
This resulted in many businesses, particularly in Europe, being unable to meet their day-to-day financial obligations.
"The situation is a delicate one and the discussions with the various lender groupings both local and international are ongoing," Du Preez said. "We have managed to secure near-term liquidity and the businesses are operating on a daily basis and they can meet their day-to-day commitments.
"There were specific concerns about the Austrian businesses but we managed in the course of last week to resolve those," said Du Preez, adding that they now had a going concern prognosis for the next 12 months.
He stressed that the preservation of the liquidity of the underlying businesses was critical if some value were to be unlocked. This was the only way to ensure that the retail outlets continued operating and that the business stabilised.
Du Preez gave the undertaking of the management team to institute the necessary steps to prosecute those in the wrong.
One of the largest Steinhoff shareholders and former chairperson of the group, Christo Wiese, recounted to MPs how he got involved in the Steinhoff group and how he had consolidated his business interests in the international retailing group. He was happy with how the group was run.
In September 2016, Wiese’s investments in Steinhoff were valued at R55bn.
He continued to believe that there was value in the group, and this was recognised by analysts. Wiese said it was frustrating that he could not say too much until the auditors had finalised their forensic investigation and signed off on the accounts. "We are very clearly prescribed from sharing our view."
Wiese said the revelation of accounting irregularities came "like a bolt out of the blue".
"Normally in a business you can see the problems coming — the sales go down, liquidity dries up, people start leaving the sinking ship — and you can take corrective action."
Wiese said he first became aware of the problems three days before the accounts had to be finalised for the board meeting in December. "It was absolute turmoil. We were all knocked very badly."
