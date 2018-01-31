Steinhoff has a going concern prognosis for the next 12 months, director says

"There were specific concerns about the Austrian businesses but we managed in the course of last week to resolve those," said Du Preez, adding that they now had a going concern prognosis for the next 12 months.

He stressed that the preservation of the liquidity of the underlying businesses was critical if some value were to be unlocked. This was the only way to ensure that the retail outlets continued operating and that the business stabilised.

Du Preez gave the undertaking of the management team to institute the necessary steps to prosecute those in the wrong.

One of the largest Steinhoff shareholders and former chairperson of the group, Christo Wiese, recounted to MPs how he got involved in the Steinhoff group and how he had consolidated his business interests in the international retailing group. He was happy with how the group was run.

In September 2016, Wiese’s investments in Steinhoff were valued at R55bn.

He continued to believe that there was value in the group, and this was recognised by analysts. Wiese said it was frustrating that he could not say too much until the auditors had finalised their forensic investigation and signed off on the accounts. "We are very clearly prescribed from sharing our view."

Wiese said the revelation of accounting irregularities came "like a bolt out of the blue".

"Normally in a business you can see the problems coming — the sales go down, liquidity dries up, people start leaving the sinking ship — and you can take corrective action."

Wiese said he first became aware of the problems three days before the accounts had to be finalised for the board meeting in December. "It was absolute turmoil. We were all knocked very badly."