Did Steinhoff’s board structure contribute to its fraud scandal?

The global retail group Steinhoff is reeling under allegations of accounting fraud. Since the allegations surfaced in 2017, the CEO of the multibillion dollar business, Markus Jooste, has fallen on his sword and the company’s stock has been hammered, at one point losing about 90% in market value in a few days.

Observers are calling for harsh punishment, including jail, for the culprits. Early reports suggest that Steinhoff was involved in massive accounting fraud, including the overstatement of the company’s financial position.

The company is listed on both the JSE as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. With a primary listing in Frankfurt and an Amsterdam corporate address, Steinhoff follows the Dutch corporate governance code.

Consistent with this code, Steinhoff has a two-tier board structure. This is made up of a management board (comprising four top executives) and a supervisory board (comprising nine nonexecutive directors).

The point of the two-tier board structure is to ensure that the supervisory board is independent from the executives who sit on the management board. The management board accounts to the supervisory board, which accounts to the shareholders or to the company.

The two-tier board structure is favoured in Western Europe. The US and UK prefer the one-tier — or unitary board — structure, as does SA for historical reasons.

It appears that Steinhoff’s decision to opt for the two-tier board structure may have contributed to its undoing. Natural holes in the structure, the biggest one being the fact that the management board doesn’t always keep the supervisory board in the loop, combined with Steinhoff’s corporate culture, which was anchored by a dominant personality, appear to have created accountability holes.

There are pros and cons to the two-tier and one-tier structures.

One of the good things about the one-tier board system is that executive directors and nonexecutives directors sit together on a single board. Traditionally there would be two or three executive directors (the CEO, chief financial officer and the chief operating officer) sitting alongside a majority of nonexecutive directors.

This means that there’s a seamless flow of information between executives and nonexecutives. The executives can be asked questions with the entire board present. This closes any information asymmetry. In addition, it can also facilitate quicker decisions.

On the downside, the unitary board structure has been criticised for its propensity to compromise the independence of the nonexecutive directors. This dilutes their oversight role.

For its part the two-tier system seems to have more checks and balances built into it given that the management board is subject to oversight by the supervisory board, and the supervisory board has to answer to shareholders.

But the two-tier structure is often criticised for information asymmetry between the management board and the supervisory board. In other words management knows a great deal more about the business than the supervisory board. This can lead to operational challenges developing without the board noticing until it’s too late.

Steinhoff’s board structure followed the two-tier system. In 2016 its management board comprised three members: Jooste (CEO), Ben La Grange (chief financial officer) and Danie van der Merwe (chief operating officer and now acting CEO). As is normal under the two-tier system, none of the three members of the management board sat on the supervisory board.

Some analysis of the Volkswagen emissions scandal apportioned blame to the two-tier system combined with a corporate culture that was anchored by dominant personalities.

A similar case can be made for the Steinhoff saga.