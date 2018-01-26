PARLIAMENT
Key role players get call-up for Steinhoff inquiry
Three parliamentary committees will conduct an inquiry into the Steinhoff saga and have lined up most of the key role players to make presentations.
The Steinhoff share price went into a tailspin after disclosures that its financial statements could not be relied on because of "accounting irregularities".
The nature of these irregularities is still under investigation.
The three committees that will combine for the one-day hearing next Wednesday are the finance committee, the public accounts committee and the public service and administration committee.
Included in the draft programme are presentations by Steinhoff, the JSE, the Treasury, the Financial Services Board, Reserve Bank, Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Public Investment Corporation.
DA finance spokesman David Maynier has expressed concern that the programme might be "dysfunctional" because a "mere" 30 minutes was allocated to Steinhoff International Holdings to present, which he felt was insufficient.
"There is no way that members of three committees will be able to effectively cross-examine witnesses from Steinhoff International Holdings in 30 minutes," he said in a letter to finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim.
Maynier said it was unfortunate that auditors Deloitte DV in Germany and Deloitte SA would not be at the public hearing given they refused to sign off on Steinhoff’s financial statements; that the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission would not be present given its investigation into allegations of noncompliance with the Companies Act; and that the South African Revenue Service would not be present given the allegations surrounding Steinhoff International Holdings emphasis on tax minimisation.
