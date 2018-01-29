Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff Austrian unit Kika/Leiner has enough cash to last two years

‘We intensively negotiated with our parent company in SA in the past weeks,’ MD Gunnar George said in Vienna

29 January 2018 - 13:50 Kirsti Knolle
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Vienna — Steinhoff’s Austrian unit Kika/Leiner has secured enough money to keep going for up to 24 months, and plans to invest in its logistics and online presence to ensure growth, MD Gunnar George said.

Steinhoff, which owns more than 40 brands including Poundland in the UK, admitted accounting irregularities in December, sparking an 85% share price slide that wiped more than $10bn off its market capitalisation.

"We intensively negotiated with our parent company in SA in the past weeks," George said at a news conference in Vienna.

"We found a solution that secures us liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months."

George said expanding its online presence, improving its logistics and making sure every single branch worked efficiently were the top priorities in the coming months.

Reuters

Did Steinhoff’s board structure contribute to its fraud scandal?

A two-tier board structure where the management board doesn’t always keep the supervisory board in the loop, combined with Steinhoff’s ...
Opinion
9 hours ago

Steinhoff rises after notice it averted short-term liquidity squeeze

The group reaches a deal with its South African lenders to shift funding from its African units to Europe
Companies
15 hours ago

Resilient tipped to live up to its name despite rumours of looming threat

Resilient is not about to become the next Steinhoff, say analysts and fund managers
Business
1 day ago

Cosatu scraps Sun Met protest after Jooste assurance

No horses will race in Markus Jooste’s colours and he will not earn a cent at the Sun Met
Sport
2 days ago

Steinhoff says short-term liquidity squeeze largely addressed

The embattled retailer hopes to give a quarterly trading update at the end of February
Companies
3 days ago

Steinhoff scandal shows need for more activist shareholding, says JSE CEO

Speaking at Davos, Nicky Newton-King says that, ‘particularly’ in cases with charismatic leaders, ‘there is a need for more ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom to publish delayed results as funders ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Forex rigging: more detail finally
Companies / Financial Services
3.
How a hefty write-down favours top Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Spur sinks 7% after warning of poor sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Funders ‘satisfied’ with Eskom board
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.