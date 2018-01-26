Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff says short-term liquidity squeeze largely addressed

The embattled retailer hopes to give a quarterly trading update at the end of February

26 January 2018 - 17:06 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Steinhoff has largely contained its operational liquidity crisis, it said on Friday, as the troubled retail group tallied the damage stemming from an accounting scandal.

Steinhoff, which owns more than 40 brands, including Poundland in Britain, admitted "accounting irregularities" last month, sparking an 85% share price slide that wiped more than $10bn off its market capitalisation.

Commenting on a meeting with creditors, Steinhoff said it expected to give a quarterly trading update at the end of February.

Reuters

