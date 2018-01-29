Companies / Retail & Consumer

ACCOUNTING SCANDAL

Steinhoff rises after notice it averted short-term liquidity squeeze

29 January 2018 - 06:02 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff told its creditors in Europe on Friday that the company’s immediate operational liquidity requirements had been "largely addressed".

Its share price rallied 1.5% to close at R7.55 after it posted the presentation on its website.

Steinhoff had negotiated a "cash release" from SA whereby the group had reached an agreement with its South African lenders to shift funding from its African units to Europe.

Its African subsidiaries would repay €200m in intercompany loans due to non-South African entities, partly by using the proceeds of the sale of PSG shares.

This comes after Steinhoff sold R7.1bn in shares in PSG Group and secured an initial tranche of €60m from South African lenders.

Steinhoff said that its Kika Leiner business, which has been grappling with a liquidity crisis, had been stabilised. A restructuring plan had been agreed upon on January 24.

French retail chain Conforama’s funding had been "secured", and the company was expected to start drawing on a new loan facility worth €115m on Monday (January 29).

Conforama would also receive about €79m in early February once the sale of a stake in online fashion retailer Showroomprivé became effective, the company said.

The loan and sale had resolved a "potential funding requirement at Conforama".

The operating business in the UK had secured short-term funding "on a local basis", having raised £260m to date.

In the US, Mattress Firm had fully drawn its $75m credit facility, while in the Asia Pacific, Steinhoff’s businesses aimed to secure additional funding from banks by mid-February.

Discount retailer Poco, which operates in Germany, Australia and SA, remained self-sufficient, it said.

"The group is working to repay all the debt of the South African holding companies in the near term," it said.

More PSG shares had been sold, with the intention of redeeming the company’s R8bn domestic medium-term note programme, the company said.

Steinhoff said it would shift its focus to "broader lender engagement" and "developing strategic options".

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff says short-term liquidity squeeze largely addressed

The embattled retailer hopes to give a quarterly trading update at the end of February
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff scandal shows need for more activist shareholding, says JSE CEO

Speaking at Davos, Nicky Newton-King says that, ‘particularly’ in cases with charismatic leaders, ‘there is a need for more ...
Companies
3 days ago

Key role players get call-up for Steinhoff inquiry

Finance, public accounts and public service committees combine to conduct inquiry into the Steinhoff saga
National
3 days ago

Union in legal steps against Steinhoff

The Public Servants Association wants to recoup about $1.4bn lost in the accounting scandal
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom to publish delayed results as funders ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Forex rigging: more detail finally
Companies / Financial Services
3.
How a hefty write-down favours top Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Funders ‘satisfied’ with Eskom board
Companies / Energy
5.
Cash-strapped Denel faces management clean-up
Companies

Related Articles

Steinhoff says short-term liquidity squeeze largely addressed
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff scandal shows need for more activist shareholding, says JSE CEO
Companies / Financial Services

Key role players get call-up for Steinhoff inquiry
National

Union in legal steps against Steinhoff
National

How Steinhoff made Wall Street banks bleed
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.