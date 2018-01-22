Clicks’ group sales slow but CEO David Kneale pleased with ‘3 for 2’ promotion

Sales growth for retail group Clicks for the first 20 weeks of its financial year slowed to 11.3% from 12.2% in the matching period.

"Sales continue to be driven by our strong promotional offer, with the ‘3 for 2’ promotion on Christmas gifting again proving highly attractive," CEO David Kneale said in a trading update for the 20 weeks to January 14, released on Monday morning.

"We are also encouraged by the incremental sales from our online store over the festive season." The group’s turnover grew 11.3% to R11.1bn, a slight slowdown from the 12.2% growth to R9.2bn reported for the 20 weeks to January 17 2016.

Clicks’s interim results for the six months to end-February are scheduled for release on April 19.

Monday’s trading update provided less detail than in the past, with no sales change figures provided for Musica and The Body Shop.

Its flagship Clicks chain increased sales 14.2% "as the brand continued to show its resilience in the current tight consumer spending environment".

"Clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 7.5% and showed real volume growth of 4.8% as selling price inflation measured 2.7%," the group said in its trading update.

The group’s pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, UPD, grew turnover 11.6%, beating selling price inflation, which averaged 6.2% for the period.

"Inflation is expected to moderate further in the months ahead, particularly in UPD, which will be impacted by the recently announced [government set single-exit pricing for pharmaceuticals] increase of only 1.26% for 2018," Kneale said.

"While we are also not anticipating any easing of the financial pressure on consumers, we remain confident in our ability to trade through these challenging market conditions, as demonstrated by our recent performance."