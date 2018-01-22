Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks’ group sales slow but CEO David Kneale pleased with ‘3 for 2’ promotion

22 January 2018 - 11:11 Robert Laing
David Kneale. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
David Kneale. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Sales growth for retail group Clicks for the first 20 weeks of its financial year slowed to 11.3% from 12.2% in the matching period.

"Sales continue to be driven by our strong promotional offer, with the ‘3 for 2’ promotion on Christmas gifting again proving highly attractive," CEO David Kneale said in a trading update for the 20 weeks to January 14, released on Monday morning.

"We are also encouraged by the incremental sales from our online store over the festive season." The group’s turnover grew 11.3% to R11.1bn, a slight slowdown from the 12.2% growth to R9.2bn reported for the 20 weeks to January 17 2016.

Clicks’s interim results for the six months to end-February are scheduled for release on April 19.

Monday’s trading update provided less detail than in the past, with no sales change figures provided for Musica and The Body Shop.

Its flagship Clicks chain increased sales 14.2% "as the brand continued to show its resilience in the current tight consumer spending environment".

"Clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 7.5% and showed real volume growth of 4.8% as selling price inflation measured 2.7%," the group said in its trading update.

The group’s pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, UPD, grew turnover 11.6%, beating selling price inflation, which averaged 6.2% for the period.

"Inflation is expected to moderate further in the months ahead, particularly in UPD, which will be impacted by the recently announced [government set single-exit pricing for pharmaceuticals] increase of only 1.26% for 2018," Kneale said.

"While we are also not anticipating any easing of the financial pressure on consumers, we remain confident in our ability to trade through these challenging market conditions, as demonstrated by our recent performance."

The role of mobile in building brand loyalty

Mobile is emerging as a powerful enabler – and driver – of brand loyalty in SA
News & Insights
8 hours ago

Which stocks to buy in 2018

For those who prefer their investments to involve actual assets, 2018 is looking better than 2017
Features
11 days ago

Stronger rand lifts clothing retailers

Ramaphosa rally may be premature, says analyst
Companies
1 month ago

Dis-Chem or Clicks: which to buy?

Clicks and Dis-Chem are locked in a race. Both are doing well — but will that continue with SA’s weak consumers?
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE puts Steinhoff bonds on notice
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Treasury to approach banks in bid to avert Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom, Treasury to turn to local banks
Companies / Energy
4.
Telkom focuses on urban areas in network push
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Cannabis firm Aurora chases a double deal
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Which stocks to buy in 2018
Features / Cover Story

Stronger rand lifts clothing retailers
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Black Friday’s dark side on web of deceit
Money

Dis-Chem or Clicks: which to buy?
Money & Investing

Clicks targets 900 stores after ace results
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.