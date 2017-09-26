Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestlé gives into another of Third Point’s demands

26 September 2017 - 11:18 Silke Koltrowitz
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Zurich — Food giant Nestlé on Tuesday set a formal margin target, as several of its rivals have done, fulfilling another demand by activist shareholder Third Point.

"The company will detail how it will reach its mid-single digit organic growth target by 2020, and will announce an underlying trading operating profit margin target of 17.5%-18.5% by 2020," the Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nespresso coffee said ahead of a highly anticipated investor seminar.

The London event is the first time new CEO Mark Schneider will lay out his strategy for Europe’s largest company.

Investors are looking for proof that Nestlé, the world’s largest packaged food company, can improve performance when the sector is battling a slew of upstart brands and changing consumer tastes and habits.

"I guess many investors will be reassured, although the target doesn’t look over ambitious," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said.

Expectations had already been high for Schneider, the first outside CEO at Nestlé in nearly a century, but ramped up following the arrival of activist hedge fund Third Point as a shareholder and last week’s death of L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.

Third Point, known for driving change at other companies, unveiled a $3.5bn Nestlé stake in June and asked for a series of actions including a formal margin target.

Nestle said on Tuesday it would "pursue external growth opportunities that fit within targeted categories and geographies, deliver attractive returns, and build on the company’s leadership positions".

It confirmed it would focus capital spending on high-growth categories coffee, petcare, infant nutrition, and bottled water and said it also wanted to pursue opportunities in consumer healthcare.

It said that in light of its strong cash generation, it intended to spread evenly over three years its share buyback programme of up to Sf20bn ($20.67bn) that was announced in June.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Distell positioned for acquisitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tharisa takes control of Brits chrome and ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Nestlé buys hipster coffee
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

Nestlé buys control in California coffee chain Blue Bottle in $425m deal
Companies

Stevia hits sweet spot (almost) as a sugar alternative
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.