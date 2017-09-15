Nestlé buys control California coffee chain Blue Bottle in $425m deal

Zurich/New York/San Francisco — Nestlé agreed to acquire a majority stake in coffee brand Blue Bottle Coffee as the Nespresso owner seeks to bolster its US presence amid increasing demand for upscale blends.

Nestlé will pay about $425m for a 68% stake in the Oakland, California-based company, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the details have not been made public.

Blue Bottle sells coffee directly to customers online and operates 40 shops in the US and Japan. This number is expected to grow to 55 by the end of 2017, up from 29 a year earlier, Nestlé said Thursday.

Nestlé’s number one position in the global packaged coffee market has been challenged by JAB Holding, the investment company of Europe’s billionaire Reimann family, which has spent more than $30bn expanding its coffee empire with acquisitions including Keurig Green Mountain and Peet’s.

Growth market

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider has singled out java as one of the Swiss company’s biggest growth opportunities, with a focus on expanding sales in the US, which is the world’s largest coffee market.

Nestlé sells Nespresso machines in the US, but still trails Keurig in that category.