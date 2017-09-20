Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Holdsport group grew sales 8.1%

20 September 2017 - 06:45 Mark Allix
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sports retailer Holdsport expects interim core headline earnings per share — excluding the effect of foreign exchange adjustments — to be between 3% lower and 1% higher than in the previous period.

Despite this, the group says total sales for the six months to August rose 8.1% compared with those of the matching period in 2016, with sales for comparable stores rising 2.8%.

The share was flat in mid-afternoon trade on Tuesday.

"Accordingly, due to the foreign exchange profit for the period … the company expects earnings per share for the six months … to be between 16% and 21% higher than the previous corresponding six months," Holdsport said in a trading update on Tuesday.

Long4life operates the Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse retail chains. It also owns Performance Brands, the outdoor apparel and equipment manufacturer and wholesaler of the Second Skins and African Nature brands.

Sportsmans Warehouse increased total sales 5.5% in the period, as comparable sales rose 3%. Outdoor Warehouse total sales rose 7.3%, with comparable sales rising 2.4%.

The company has been a target of Long4Life, an investment firm founded by Bidvest founder Brian Joffe. Long4Life made a nonbinding offer for Holdsport in July 2017, claiming undertakings of support from 65% of Holdsport shareholders.

Weighted retail trading space grew 4.4% relative to the previous corresponding period and the retail divisions experienced price inflation of about 6.6%.

