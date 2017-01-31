Woes continue for RCL Foods as interim earnings halve

RCL Foods warned shareholders on Tuesday that its interim headline earnings halved.

The group, which was created by Rainbow Chicken acquiring Foodcorp, said its diversification into sugar and backing products had helped it escape some of the woes of the South African poultry industry.

Excluding its chicken business, the group’s interim results scheduled for release on February 23 would show trading profit growth for the six months to end-December, the company said in its trading statement.

But "the severe challenges faced by the local chicken industry due to dumped imports and high feed input costs" would result in its headline earnings per share being in the range of 40c to 55c, or 54% to 37% lower than in the matching six months in 2015.

RCL’s share price fell 2.3% to R12.60 after the announcement on Tuesday.

RCL said the drop in earnings was partly due to a once-off accounting gain in the corresponding period, when a R163.3m provision for a potential tax dispute arising from its acquisition of Foodcorp was reversed.

Its decision to reduce chicken production at its Hammarsdale operations would result in a R102.7m impairment for a redundant plant and equipment, and a R37.4m restructuring costs. Its coming results would also show a R27.9m foreign exchange loss for its Zambian unit.

But even without these once-off costs, its chicken business would show an interim loss.

"The sugar business unit has shown improvement on the back of the higher industry pricing and better channel mix. The turnaround within the Millbake business unit has progressed well, with the Gauteng bakeries returning to profitability. Certain key brands within the groceries business unit have continued to grow volumes in a competitive market environment," the company said in the trading statement.