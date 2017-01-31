RCL’s new business model leads to 1,350 job losses at its KwaZulu-Natal plant

The job losses at poultry processor RCL Foods follow the adoption of a new business model that comes into effect on Wednesday.

The new model will effectively reduce the two-shifts system into a single one at the Hammarsdale plant in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in the loss of 1,350 job out of a staff complement of just more than 2,700 workers there.

More than 200 workers have been placed in RCL’s other operations in the province.

RCL Foods — formerly Rainbow Chickens — is among the country’s largest chicken producers. It is feeling the effect of cheap chicken imports streaming into the local market.

Most of the retrenched workers were laid off on Friday and some were due to report for work for the last time on Tuesday, just hours before the new model takes effect.

In a move aimed at easing the hardship of the retrenched workers, RCL Foods, government officials and trade union federation Cosatu and its affiliate the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) met in Hammarsdale’s Mpumalanga township on Sunday, to discuss the pending job losses.

RCL Foods committed itself to helping its former workers by paying for their re-skilling courses, and would also engage them on a casual basis. The workers would also be assisted in accessing unemployment insurance funds.

Busisiwe Zungu, who has been working on-and-off at RCL for 27 years, said despite these promises, many workers did not have much hope. The single mother is a resident Mpumalanga township. Prior to being laid off on Friday, she was the breadwinner.

“They said they will form teams that will ensure that there is no dumping of cheap products so that lost jobs would be retained. But there is very little hope that they can achieve this.

“I have two children who have passed matric but cannot study further because I couldn’t afford it. At least they could have pledged to help us educate these children in the hope that [the children] would be able to ease our plight when they are qualified. As it is the future looks bleak.”

Loraine Ngubane, another retrenched worker also from the same township echoed Zungu’s sentiments. She added that even if the retrenched workers were re-skilled, there was no guarantee that they would secure employment elsewhere as jobs were “scarce”.

Meanwhile, thousands of workers and their poultry industry bosses are set to march in Pretoria against the dumping of cheap chicken products in the local market.

The march will be led by Fawu general secretary Katishi Masemola; Kevin Lovell, the CEO of the South African Poultry Association; Chris Schutte, the CEO of SA’s largest chicken producer, Astral; Scott Pitman, the MD of the consumer division at RCL Foods and Marthinus Stander, CEO of Country Bird.

“Our march will also be aimed at conscientising local retailers about the dangers of buying cheap, imported chicken on the jobs in the country. We want them to buy local to save jobs,” said August Mbhele, spokesperson for Fawu in KwaZulu-Natal.