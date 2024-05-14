Dipula sees second-half distributable earnings in line with first half
The group reported distributable earnings per share for the six months ended February of 27.307c from 28.719c a year ago
14 May 2024 - 10:18
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula expects continued stability in the retail, industrial and residential sectors, while the office sector continues to improve above the lows of 2020 and 2021.
The group reported distributable earnings per share for the six months ended February of 27.307c from 28.719c a year ago...
