Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Calgro M3 has reported 24% growth in its annual headline earnings per share. The residential property development sector remains the largest contributor to the group’s performance. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Wikus Lategan for more details on the numbers.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Calgro M3 posts 24% rise in annual earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan
Companies in this Story
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.