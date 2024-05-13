Companies / Property

WATCH: Calgro M3 posts 24% rise in annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan

13 May 2024 - 20:53
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Calgro M3 has reported 24% growth in its annual headline earnings per share. The residential property development sector remains the largest contributor to the group’s performance. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Wikus Lategan for more details on the numbers.

