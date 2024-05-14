Octodec first-half distributable earnings fall 6.4%
The board did not provide guidance on distributable income and dividends for the second half
14 May 2024 - 08:39
Octodec Investments, which owns a variety of properties in Johannesburg and Pretoria, has reported a 6.4% decline in distributable earnings per share at the half-way stage.
Distributable earnings per share for the six months to end-February fell to 82.47c from 88.10c a year ago...
