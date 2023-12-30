Growthpoint reports higher demand for student accommodation
Fund says it aims to grow assets to R12bn with the possibility of listing in seven years
30 December 2023 - 10:01
Demand for Growthpoint Properties’ student accommodation, 92% occupied at the end of September, is rising as the 2024 academic year approaches.
“Compared with November 2022, we have signed more leases for the 2024 academic year, and we expect this trend to continue as we edge closer to the beginning of the academic year,” said Amogelang Mocumi, fund manager for student accommodation at Growthpoint Properties...
