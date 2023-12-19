Deutsche Konsum invests €22m to improve its portfolio
Reit refurbishes some of its retail centres to create value, increase rentals and attract tenants
19 December 2023 - 11:34
JSE-listed German real estate investment trust (Reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit (DKR) says value-creating investments are paying off as rental income from its shopping centres increases.
For the 12 months ended September 30, the company invested €22m to improve its shopping centres in Stralsund, Ueckermünde, Grimma, Angermünde, Plauen and Stendal. The company will continue to reinvest into its portfolio...
