Affordable housing developer Alleyroads unveils off-grid apartments
Tenants at Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong, Gauteng will not have to endure load-shedding
30 November 2023 - 18:45
Alleyroads, one of SA’s largest affordable housing developers and build-to-rent groups has unveiled its off-grid apartments at Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong township in Gauteng.
The 378 apartments are powered by solar panels and a battery system. The 1.2MVA system is the first of its kind in SA, and one of four Alleyroads intends rolling out by June 2024. Tenants will be able to power all their appliances, gadgets and the geyser without limitations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.