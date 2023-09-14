SA Corporate lifts interim revenue but profit declines
Gross income rises 13% from year earlier, though operating profit and HEPS fall
14 September 2023 - 20:05
SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and Zambia, on Thursday reported a 13% year-on-year increase in interim revenue.
Gross income for the six months to end-June rose to R1.1bn from R972.5m in the previous corresponding period, though operating profit fell to R567.6m from R631.9m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.