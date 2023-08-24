Sasol Pension Fund to buy mall and land in George from Accelerate
Accelerate Property Fund will use sale proceeds to reduce debt and improve interest cover ratio
24 August 2023 - 05:00
JSE-listed Accelerate Property Fund is selling Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre as well as vacant land in George in the Western Cape to the Sasol Pension fund for R521m.
The asset, measuring more than 31,000m², was acquired in 2016. At the end of March, it was valued at about R521.7m and had net operating income of R35.8m...
