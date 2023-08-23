Rebosis assets to be sold for over R7bn
The 27 properties include all its five shopping centres, offices and a student accommodation building in Mafikeng
23 August 2023 - 18:40
The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) appointed to try to save Rebosis Property Fund have revealed that 27 properties will be sold for a combined R7.2bn.
Buyers include the Gusi Trust — a trust benefiting Steven Herring and his family — which will buy properties worth R3bn, with Ferryman Capital Partners, Hulk Investments, Jade Capital Partners and the beneficiaries of the Ubuntu Football Trust acquiring the R3.5bn property portfolio and the R420m Bloed Street property, collectively known as the Hangar 18 portfolio...
