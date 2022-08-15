R222m apartment sales help Transcend pay off debt

Traders are waiting for Iran’s response to a nuclear deal proposal that could raise the country’s exports
SA is not getting the basics of reliable trade infrastructure right and this means the country’s fiscus will be more fragile in future.
Numsa is waiting for the strike certificate to be issued and in the meantime is mobilising members for a total shut down of all smelters at Samancor
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
The continuous selling of units is helping the company to reduce its high debt levels
An employee at the Kruger National Park opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga
Former CEO Mike Metz stepped down from the helm on his 65th birthday, but will stay on in an advisory capacity
By converting farmland into sustainably managed rangeland to create a wildlife conservancy where cattle and wild animals can coexist, eco-tourism provides jobs for local people
Chelsea coach plays down clashes with Spurs counterpart saying heat was on everywhere
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Transcend, the residential real estate investment trust (Reit), sold apartments valued at R222m during the first quarter of 2022 and used the cash proceeds to pay off debt.
For the six months ended June 2022, its loan-to-value was reduced to 39.3% from 44.9% and 52.7% in December 2021 and December 2020 respectively...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
R222m apartment sales help Transcend pay off debt
The continuous selling of units is helping the company to reduce its high debt levels
Transcend, the residential real estate investment trust (Reit), sold apartments valued at R222m during the first quarter of 2022 and used the cash proceeds to pay off debt.
For the six months ended June 2022, its loan-to-value was reduced to 39.3% from 44.9% and 52.7% in December 2021 and December 2020 respectively...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.