Emira Property Fund on the rebound

Emira Property Fund has staved off the effects of the second year of the pandemic better than most of its peers in the multibillion-rand listed property sector, managing to get its best properties to achieve strong rental income growth.
The diversified real estate investment trust (Reit), which has exposure to properties in SA and the US and assets worth R13.2bn, grew its dividend by 13.7% in the year to end-June 2021, compared with the year to end-June 2020. Over the same period, some Reits saw their dividend payouts grow in the lower single digits or actually shrink...
