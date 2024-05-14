Investors watching US CPI data due for clues to when the Federal Reserve will consider cutting interest rates
We need to get real about the difference between predictive analytics and capturing dynamic and bi-causal economic relationships
The move would cause the scrapping of the nondomicile regime, which caused controversy due to considerable benefits to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty
The race to lead SA’s economic hub is tight, with premier Panyaza Lesufi, the DA’s Solly Msimanga, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni and the UDM’s Mthunzi Mdwaba in contention
The board did not provide guidance on distributable income and dividends for the second half
The sector shows improvements in export values but faces global and local headwinds
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane
The advance could draw some of Kyiv’s depleted forces away from the east, where Russia has been slowly advancing
Good and bad news about the makeup of the review committee
Experiences of rehab are as different as the residents who take part, though some may be far more harmful than helpful
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: The right stuff
Eskom boosts energy availability factor to three-year high above 70%
EDITORIAL: Success of climate mitigation plans hinges on shutdown of coal plants
Government reforms prompt surge in private power to keep lights on
Eskom should target transmission infrastructure instead of renewables, says De Ruyter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.