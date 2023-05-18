Also weighing on prices is the higher possibility of another interest-rate hike by the US Fed
Net property income improved 2% to R1.14bn, while operating profit, generated from a company's core operations, fell 2.6% to R1.01bn
Investec Property Fund (IPF), which owns a diversified portfolio in SA and Europe, reported a slight decrease in its annual distributable income because of higher interest rates worldwide, and expects little growth locally.
“The SA macroeconomic backdrop remains muted, and the property sector faces many challenges, not limited to rising municipal costs and an energy crisis, which contributes to an increasing cost of occupation,” the real-estate investment trust (Reit), valued at R6.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March...
Investec Property Fund sees decline in distributable income as interest rates bite
