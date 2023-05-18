Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

Calgro’s back from the brink

Four years after a near-death experience, the housing developer and memorial parks owner has returned to investors’ radar with a bumper profit

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 05:00 GIULIETTA TALEVI

It’s four years since affordable housing developer and memorial parks company Calgro M3 cratered, racked by setbacks at its two main development sites. It slumped to a loss and investors fled. This week the company reported its highest profit and its debt  at a 10-year low. But its share price remains at a third of NAV. The FM spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan.

Could Calgro have fallen over in 2019?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.