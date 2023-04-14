Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial properties providing work spaces for small- and medium-sized businesses, has agreed to the terms of the final cash offer for the company from the private equity firm Blackstone previously said to be around £700m (R15.8bn).
An announcement on Friday confirmed the details of the offer from Sussex Bidco (Bidco), a newly formed limited partnership indirectly owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone, which still need shareholder approval before it can go ahead...
Industrials Reit agrees to the terms of takeover bid from Blackstone
The cash offer of £700m needs the approval of at least 75% of shareholders
