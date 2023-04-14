Companies / Property

Industrials Reit agrees to the terms of takeover bid from Blackstone

The cash offer of £700m needs the approval of at least 75% of shareholders

14 April 2023 - 11:12 Nico Gous

UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial properties providing work spaces for small- and medium-sized businesses, has agreed to the terms of the final cash offer for the company from the private equity firm Blackstone previously said to be around £700m (R15.8bn).

An announcement on Friday confirmed the details of the offer from Sussex Bidco (Bidco), a newly formed limited partnership indirectly owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone, which still need shareholder approval before it can go ahead...

