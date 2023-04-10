Companies / Property

Load-shedding and municipal charges weigh heavily on listed property sector

Municipal charges continue to make up largest percentage of overall operating costs, accounting for 61% and 25.7% of gross income by the end of June, says SA Property Owners Association

BL Premium
10 April 2023 - 16:44 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s listed property sector — already operating in a low economic growth environment, rising inflation and interest rates as well as increasing municipal rates and taxes — faces a bigger risk with load-shedding.

Load-shedding has severe effects on tenants’ operation resulting in increased costs and earning prospects, as well as decreasing sales especially for retailers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.