Vukile records lowest retail vacancies since listing

Space take-up and demand is high across its SA shopping centres

27 March 2023 - 17:07 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Vukile Property Fund recorded the lowest vacancies since listing in 2004 due to high space take-up and demand at its SA malls.  

During the 2023 financial year pre-close presentation on Monday, Vukile said vacancies reached 2% from 2.6% in March 2022 or about 6,000m2 — the lowest on record since the company listed.  ..

