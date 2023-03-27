Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
JSE-listed Vukile Property Fund recorded the lowest vacancies since listing in 2004 due to high space take-up and demand at its SA malls.
During the 2023 financial year pre-close presentation on Monday, Vukile said vacancies reached 2% from 2.6% in March 2022 or about 6,000m2 — the lowest on record since the company listed. ..
Vukile records lowest retail vacancies since listing
Space take-up and demand is high across its SA shopping centres
