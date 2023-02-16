Money & Investing

REITS

The cost of keeping SA Inc’s lights on

The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions

16 February 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

The JSE’s R220bn real estate investment trust (Reit) sector, whose earnings are already squeezed by higher debt funding costs, faces further pressure from relentless load-shedding.

The energy-intense commercial property sector finds itself in something of a Catch-22: fork out millions to help keep South Africa Inc running during outages, or risk losing tenants.   ..

