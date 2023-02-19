Companies / Property

Increased blackouts force SA property groups to spend millions on diesel

Companies say in the long term diesel-run generators are not sustainable or environmentally friendly

19 February 2023 - 18:51 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s listed property companies are forking out millions of rand for diesel to power generators in their buildings during blackouts.

Load-shedding which intensified from 48 days (1,153 hours) in 2021 to 68 days (1,637 hours) in 2022, saw SA’s largest property company Growthpoint spend more than R47m on diesel from July to December...

